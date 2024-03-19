Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.6M Sale of Retail Center in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $3.6 million sale of Brainerd Market Center, a 44,800-square-foot retail center located at 480 Greenway Drive in Chattanooga. The property was 80 percent leased at the time of sale to a mix of national, regional and local tenants, with the average tenant tenure being 14 years. Situated two miles from Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport, Brainerd Market Center is shadow-anchored by a Walmart Supercenter and is adjacent to East Gate Town Center.

Zach Taylor of Marcus & Millichap’s Atlanta office represented the seller, an undisclosed Tennessee-based developer, in the transaction. Jody McKibben, Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Tennessee, assisted in closing the transaction.