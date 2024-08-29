Thursday, August 29, 2024
Whitewater Plaza is 94 percent occupied.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.6M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Whitewater, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

WHITEWATER, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $3.6 million sale of Whitewater Plaza, a 24,211-square-foot retail strip center in Whitewater, about 50 miles southwest of Milwaukee. Located at 1139 W. Main St., the property is 94 percent occupied by tenants such as Jimmy Johns, Anytime Fitness, Cozumel Mexican Restaurant and Beijing Buffet. Dominic Sulo and Sam Malato of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller. The buyer was also undisclosed. Todd Lindblom, broker of record in Wisconsin, assisted in closing the transaction.

