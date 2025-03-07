Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.7M Sale of Net-Leased Walgreens Retail Property in Lawrenceville, Georgia

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $3.7 million sale of a net-leased Walgreens retail property in Lawrenceville, roughly 30 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. Built in 2004, the freestanding property is situated on 1.2 acres. Walgreens has just under 10 years remaining on its corporate-guaranteed, absolute-net lease with options to renew.

Ashish Vakhariya, Darin Gross and Seth Haron of Marcus & Millichap’s Detroit office marketed the property on behalf of the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, a local private investor, in the transaction. John Leonard is the firm’s broker of record in Georgia. Additionally, Luke Lamoreaux of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC), a subsidiary of Marcus & Millichap, secured acquisition financing for the asset.