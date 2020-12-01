REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.7M Sale of Office Building in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Office

OAKBROOK TERRACE, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 29,983-square-foot office building in Oakbrook Terrace, a suburb of Chicago, for $3.7 million. Most of the tenants are medical office tenants. Mitchell Kiven of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a private investment fund that purchased the asset in 2018. Brian Parmacek of Marcus & Millichap secured and represented the undisclosed buyer, which purchased the building within 95 percent of the asking price.

