Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.8M Sale of Apartment Building in Beverly, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

BEVERLY, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $3.8 million sale of a seven-unit apartment building in Beverly, a northeastern suburb of Boston. The unit mix comprises four one-bedroom apartments, one two-bedroom residence and two three-bedroom units, as well as two commercial spaces. Evan Griffith, Tony Pepdjonovic and Will Sanborn of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both of which were limited liability companies that requested anonymity, in the transaction.