MINNEAPOLIS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 29-unit apartment building in Minneapolis for $3.8 million. Located at 3116 Girard Ave., the property features 20 covered parking stalls and five surface parking stalls. More than half of the units have been renovated. Abe Roberts and Michael Jacobs of Marcus & Millichap procured the buyer. Seller information was not provided.