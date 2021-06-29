Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.8M Sale of Office Building in Kennewick, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Washington, Western

Located at 1030 N. Center Parkway in Kennewick, Wash., CCH Executive Suites features 22,252 square feet of office space.

KENNEWICK, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $3.8 million sale of CCH Executive Suites, an office property located at 1030 N. Center Parkway in Kennewick. Tyler Nicholes of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both undisclosed private investors, in the deal.

Built in 2015, the 22,252-square-foot office is occupied by the area’s top executive suites business, providing a variety of professional office amenities to more than 90 tenants.