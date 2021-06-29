Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.8M Sale of Office Building in Kennewick, Washington
KENNEWICK, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $3.8 million sale of CCH Executive Suites, an office property located at 1030 N. Center Parkway in Kennewick. Tyler Nicholes of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both undisclosed private investors, in the deal.
Built in 2015, the 22,252-square-foot office is occupied by the area’s top executive suites business, providing a variety of professional office amenities to more than 90 tenants.
