REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.8M Sale of Office Building in Kennewick, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Washington, Western

1030-N-Center-Parkway-Kennewick-WA

Located at 1030 N. Center Parkway in Kennewick, Wash., CCH Executive Suites features 22,252 square feet of office space.

KENNEWICK, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $3.8 million sale of CCH Executive Suites, an office property located at 1030 N. Center Parkway in Kennewick. Tyler Nicholes of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both undisclosed private investors, in the deal.

Built in 2015, the 22,252-square-foot office is occupied by the area’s top executive suites business, providing a variety of professional office amenities to more than 90 tenants.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews