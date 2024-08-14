Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsNortheastPennsylvaniaRetail

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.8M Sale of Sheetz Gas Station in Manchester, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

MANCHESTER, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $3.8 million sale of a 6,129-square-foot gas station in Manchester, a southern suburb of Harrisburg, that is occupied by fuel station and convenience store operator Sheetz. The newly built facility sits on a 3.3-acre site next to East Manchester Village Centre shopping center. Derrick Dougherty and Nick Geaneotes of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were Pennsylvania-based entities that requested anonymity, in the transaction.

You may also like

Interra Capital Acquires 600,000 SF Historic Esperson Complex...

BH Properties Buys 203,499 SF Industrial Property in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 9,291 SF...

DSV Global Transport & Logistics Signs 355,000 SF...

Colliers Brokers $68.5M Sale of Lee Vista Promenade...

Capital Properties Receives $19M Loan for Refinancing of...

State of Florida Acquires 423,000 SF Warehouse in...

Finmarc Management Purchases Northern Virginia Office Portfolio for...

SJC Ventures Completes Phase II of West Ashley...