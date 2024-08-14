Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.8M Sale of Sheetz Gas Station in Manchester, Pennsylvania

MANCHESTER, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $3.8 million sale of a 6,129-square-foot gas station in Manchester, a southern suburb of Harrisburg, that is occupied by fuel station and convenience store operator Sheetz. The newly built facility sits on a 3.3-acre site next to East Manchester Village Centre shopping center. Derrick Dougherty and Nick Geaneotes of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were Pennsylvania-based entities that requested anonymity, in the transaction.