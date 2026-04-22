Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.8M Sale of Southwest Florida Retail Strip Center Leased to Starbucks, Tide Cleaners

BONITA SPRINGS, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $3.8 million sale of a 4,665-square-foot retail strip center located at 27250 Bay Landing Drive in Bonita Springs, a city in southwest Florida. Built in 2000 and renovated in 2014, the freestanding center was fully occupied on long-term, triple-net leases by Starbucks Coffee and Tide Cleaners.

Chris Garavaglia, Andrew Muth and Alex Perez of Marcus & Millichap’s St. Louis office represented the seller, a private developer, and procured the buyer, a Florida-based investor, in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity. Ryan Nee served as Marcus & Millichap’s Florida broker of record.