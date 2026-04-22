Wednesday, April 22, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Starbucks and Tide Cleaners fully occupy the two-tenant retail strip center in Bonita Springs, Fla.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.8M Sale of Southwest Florida Retail Strip Center Leased to Starbucks, Tide Cleaners

by John Nelson

BONITA SPRINGS, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $3.8 million sale of a 4,665-square-foot retail strip center located at 27250 Bay Landing Drive in Bonita Springs, a city in southwest Florida. Built in 2000 and renovated in 2014, the freestanding center was fully occupied on long-term, triple-net leases by Starbucks Coffee and Tide Cleaners.

Chris Garavaglia, Andrew Muth and Alex Perez of Marcus & Millichap’s St. Louis office represented the seller, a private developer, and procured the buyer, a Florida-based investor, in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity. Ryan Nee served as Marcus & Millichap’s Florida broker of record.

You may also like

MetroNational Buys 218,000 SF Office, Retail Development in...

Timberline, Origami Capital Break Ground on 6.4 MSF...

Bonaventure Purchases Virginia Beach Apartment Community for $39.5M

Coreforce Signs 32,945 SF Office Lease at Uptown...

Premier Logistics Properties, PCCP Buy 813,120 SF Industrial...

Creation to Develop 700,000 SF Industrial Campus in...

Progressive Real Estate Partners Brokers $2.9M Sale of...

Boulder Group Arranges $3.5M Sale of Staples-Occupied Retail...

NAI Pleasant Valley Brokers Sale of 50,000 SF...