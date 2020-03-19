Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.9M Sale of Fox Valley Apartments in Lawton, Oklahoma

LAWTON, OKLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $3.9 million sale of Fox Valley Apartments, a 120-unit multifamily community in Lawton, located in southwestern Oklahoma. The property was built on six acres in 1980 and offers 108 two-bedroom units and 12 three-bedroom units. Derek Wilson of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller and procured a limited liability company as the buyer.