Monday, June 15, 2026
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AcquisitionsNew JerseyNortheastRetail

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.9M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Pennington, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

PENNINGTON, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $3.9 million sale of Cornerstone Court, an 18,284-square-foot retail strip center located in the Northern New Jersey community of Pennington. The two-story center was 77 percent leased at the time of sale to 11 tenants, with Dunkin’ and Subway serving as the anchors. The center’s second level also includes office space. Brent Hyldahl, Alan Cafiero and Seth Goldberg of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction and worked with Marcus & Millichap’s David Cafiero and Damien Rance to procure the buyer. Both parties were New Jersey-based private investors that requested anonymity.

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