Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.9M Sale of Rodeway Inn in Evans, Colorado
EVANS, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a Rodeway Inn hotel location at 3015 Eighth Ave. in Evans.
Neville Rustomjee of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the seller, a limited liability company, and secured and assisted the buyer, also a limited liability company.
Rodeway Inn features 96 guest rooms in an exterior corridor configuration. The buyer will implement a franchise property improvement plan and additional improvements to the property.
