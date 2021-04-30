REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.9M Sale of Rodeway Inn in Evans, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Hospitality, Western

Rodeway-Inn-Evans-CO

Evans, Colo., Rodeway Inn features 96 guest rooms.

EVANS, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a Rodeway Inn hotel location at 3015 Eighth Ave. in Evans.

Neville Rustomjee of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the seller, a limited liability company, and secured and assisted the buyer, also a limited liability company.

Rodeway Inn features 96 guest rooms in an exterior corridor configuration. The buyer will implement a franchise property improvement plan and additional improvements to the property.

