Marcus & Millichap Brokers $30M Sale-Leaseback of Industrial Facility in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania

BRIDGEVILLE, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $30 million sale-leaseback of a 346,009-square-foot industrial facility in Bridgeville, a southern suburb of Pittsburgh. Built on 31 acres in 1980, the four-building property features clear heights of 11 to 28.5 feet, 26 dock-high doors and five grade-level doors. Adam Abushagur of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a sister company of the tenant, IT firm Black Box Corp., in the transaction. Abushagur also procured the buyer, Spirit Realty Capital.