Marcus & Millichap Brokers $33.6M Sale of Southern New Jersey Apartment Complex

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $33.6 million sale of Mi-Place @ West Rancocas, a 108-unit apartment complex in the Southern New Jersey community of Mount Holly. The property comprises 96 apartments and 12 two-story townhouses, each with an attached garage. Amenities include a clubhouse with a resident lounge, fitness center, game room, pool and a dog park. Chez Eider and Andrew Townsend of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Fernmoor Homes, in the transaction. The buyer was Universe Holdings.