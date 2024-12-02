Monday, December 2, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Mi-Place-@-West-Rancocas
Mi-Place @ West Rancocas in Mount Holly, New Jersey, totals 108 units.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $33.6M Sale of Southern New Jersey Apartment Complex

by Taylor Williams

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $33.6 million sale of Mi-Place @ West Rancocas, a 108-unit apartment complex in the Southern New Jersey community of Mount Holly. The property comprises 96 apartments and 12 two-story townhouses, each with an attached garage. Amenities include a clubhouse with a resident lounge, fitness center, game room, pool and a dog park. Chez Eider and Andrew Townsend of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Fernmoor Homes, in the transaction. The buyer was Universe Holdings.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 122,259 SF...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 80,000 SF Office Building...

Water Street Acquires Interest in 252,000 SF Office...

Colliers Negotiates 123,102 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in...

HKS Real Estate Arranges $4M Acquisition Loan for...

DAZN Signs Office Lease at 470 Park Avenue...

ExchangeRight Acquires 13 Net-Leased Properties from Tractor Supply...

MMCC Arranges $13.5M in Refinancing for Two Multifamily...

Highstreet Ventures Buys 17.8-Acre Multifamily Development Site in...