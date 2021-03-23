REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $33M Sale of Apartment Building in Roslyn, New York

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

ROSLYN, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $33 million sale of Horizon at Roslyn, a 50-unit, age-restricted apartment building in the New York City suburb of Roslyn. The sales price equates to $660,000 per unit. Michael Tuccillo, Anthony Cerrone and Nicholas Tuccillo of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Horizon at Roslyn LLC, in the transaction. The trio also procured the buyer, Fairfield Knolls LLC.

