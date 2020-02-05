Marcus & Millichap Brokers $33M Sale of Residential Development Site in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $33 million sale of a residential development site in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn. The site comprises three former industrial and residential buildings on the same block, located at 118 Hope St., 428 Rodney St. and 426 Rodney St. The buyer, local developer CW Realty, plans to redevelop the property with 100 multifamily units. Said Boukhalfa and Jonathan Codorniu of Marcus & Millichap represented CW Realty in the transaction. The team also represented the sellers, which were private owner-users.