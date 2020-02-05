REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $33M Sale of Residential Development Site in Brooklyn

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $33 million sale of a residential development site in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn. The site comprises three former industrial and residential buildings on the same block, located at 118 Hope St., 428 Rodney St. and 426 Rodney St. The buyer, local developer CW Realty, plans to redevelop the property with 100 multifamily units. Said Boukhalfa and Jonathan Codorniu of Marcus & Millichap represented CW Realty in the transaction. The team also represented the sellers, which were private owner-users.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020