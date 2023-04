IOWA, MONTANA, NORTH DAKOTA, NEBRASKA AND WISCONSIN — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 22-property portfolio occupied by Arby’s in the Midwest for $35.1 million. The net-leased assets are located in Iowa, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska and Wisconsin. Drew Isaac and Brian Bailey of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an Arby’s franchisee. As part of the sale, new leases were executed for the properties. The buyer was undisclosed.