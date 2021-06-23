Marcus & Millichap Brokers $36.2M Sale of Shopping Center in Evanston, Illinois

EVANSTON, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Evanston Plaza in Evanston for $36.2 million. The 212,759-square-foot shopping center is located at 1910 Dempster St. Valli Fresh Market anchors the center and occupies 69,210 square feet. Renovated in 2015, the property was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. Adrian Mendoza, Austin Weisenbeck and Sean Sharko of Marcus & Millichap marketed the center on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The team also secured and represented the buyer, a limited liability company.