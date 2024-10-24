Marcus & Millichap Brokers $38M Sale of Manhattan Multifamily Portfolio

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a portfolio of six multifamily buildings totaling 56 units in Manhattan’s East Village area. The portfolio features units with floor plans that range from one to six bedrooms, with 70 percent of the residences rented at market rates, as well as commercial spaces. Joe Koicim, Logan Markley, Matt Berger and Zan Colin represented the seller, Kushner Cos., in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, a partnership between Edifice Real Estate Partners, Holliswood Development and JSB Capital Group.