Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3M Acquisition of Retail Property in Castle Rock, Colorado

CASTLE ROCK, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the purchase of Encore Castle Rock, a retail building located at 20 Wilcox St. in Castle Rock. A private investor acquired the property for $3 million. Cory Gross of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the buyer in the deal.

Well State Healthcare is a tenant at the 8,297-square-foot property. The buyer plans to open a coffee shop and fitness facility at the building, according to Marcus & Millichap.