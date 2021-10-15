REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3M Acquisition of Retail Property in Castle Rock, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Retail, Western

CASTLE ROCK, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the purchase of Encore Castle Rock, a retail building located at 20 Wilcox St. in Castle Rock. A private investor acquired the property for $3 million. Cory Gross of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the buyer in the deal.

Well State Healthcare is a tenant at the 8,297-square-foot property. The buyer plans to open a coffee shop and fitness facility at the building, according to Marcus & Millichap.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
26
Webinar: COVID Strategies For Seniors Housing Operators — Managing Risk For Residents, Staff and Service Providers
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews