Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3M Sale of Retail Center in Madison, Ohio

MADISON, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $3 million sale of a 72,048-square-foot retail center in Madison, a city in northeast Ohio. Anchored by Tractor Supply Co. and Bealls, the property is located at 6581 N. Ridge Road. Additional tenants include Goodwill, Snap Fitness, Eagle Financial Services and TNT Tanning. Scott Wiles, Erin Patton and Craig Fuller of Marcus & Millichap represented the Florida-based seller, which was the original developer of the property. The team also procured the buyer, an Ohio-based private investor. The buyer received acquisition financing from a life insurance company at a 70 percent loan-to-value ratio.