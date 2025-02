MATAWAN, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $3 million sale of a 20,665-square-foot retail center in Matawan, about 40 miles south of Manhattan. The property is known as Matawan Mall and is home to 11 tenants, with Dunkin’ serving as the anchor. Brent Hyldahl, Alan Cafiero and Seth Goldberg of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Brupat Holdings LLC, in the sale, which was conducted via auction platform Ten-X. The trio also procured the buyer, a local private investor.