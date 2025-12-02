Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3M Sale of Starbucks-Occupied Retail Property in Tucson

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $3 million sale of a restaurant property located at 6210 E. Broadway Blvd. in Tucson. Mark Ruble, Chris Lind and Zack House of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an Arizona-based limited liability company, through a partnership with DSW Commercial Real Estate and Iridius Capital, and procured the buyer, a California-based limited liability partnership. Starbucks Coffee occupies the 2,200-square-foot property, which was built in 2024, on a new 10-year, corporate guaranteed net lease.