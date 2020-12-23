REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.1M Sale of Manufactured Housing Community in Gary, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily

GARY, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.1 million sale of Melody Lane Mobile Home Park in Gary, about 25 miles southeast of Chicago. Located at 3625 Calhoun St., the property consists of 154 home sites, 54 of which are park-owned homes. There is also an onsite office. Andrean Angelov, Ryan Engle and Brad Kreppel of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The team also secured and represented the buyer, an out-of-state limited liability company.

