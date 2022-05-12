Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.1M Sale of Medical Office Building in New Albany, Indiana

NEW ALBANY, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.1 million sale of the Green Valley Commons medical office building in New Albany, just north of Louisville. All IN Pediatrics has occupied the 13,456-square-foot property ever since it was constructed as a build-to-suit for the company in 2005. All IN is the largest longstanding pediatric practice in the state of Indiana, according to Marcus & Millichap. Gus Poulos, Joseph DiSalvo and Alexander Nulf of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an individual trust. The team also secured and represented the buyer, a limited liability company.