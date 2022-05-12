REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.1M Sale of Medical Office Building in New Albany, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Indiana, Midwest

NEW ALBANY, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.1 million sale of the Green Valley Commons medical office building in New Albany, just north of Louisville. All IN Pediatrics has occupied the 13,456-square-foot property ever since it was constructed as a build-to-suit for the company in 2005. All IN is the largest longstanding pediatric practice in the state of Indiana, according to Marcus & Millichap. Gus Poulos, Joseph DiSalvo and Alexander Nulf of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an individual trust. The team also secured and represented the buyer, a limited liability company.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
12
Webinar: Inflation and Rising Interest Rates – Doom or Boom for the Seniors Housing Industry?
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  