Monday, July 17, 2023
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.1M Sale of Retail Property in St. Charles, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

ST. CHARLES, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.1 million sale of a 31,650-square-foot retail property in St. Charles, a far west suburb of Chicago. Located at 300 S. 2nd St., the building was formerly home to Blue Goose Market, which closed in March 2022. The buyer, a developer, plans to redevelop the asset into a national-branded grocery store. The property was originally built in 2008. Austin Weisenbeck and Sean Sharko of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, and the buyer.

