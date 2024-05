SOMERVILLE, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.2 million sale of a 10-unit apartment building in Somerville, about 50 miles southwest of Manhattan. The building at 28-32 W. Main St. offers one- and two-bedroom units and houses two retail spaces that are occupied by a bank and an art gallery. Brent Hyldahl and Alan Cafiero of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, Harborpoint Residential.