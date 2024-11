NEWBURYPORT, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.2 million sale of a 38,500-square-foot industrial building in Newburyport, a northern suburb of Boston. The building at 11 Malcolm Hoyt Drive was originally constructed in 1986 and later expanded and was fully leased to Journeyman Press at the time of sale. Harrison Klein, Mattias Edenkrans and Luigi Lessa of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.