Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.2M Sale of Industrial Flex Building in Sterling, Massachusetts

STERLING, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.2 million sale of a 37,000-square-foot industrial flex building in Sterling, about 50 miles west of Boston. The building sits on a 6.6-acre site at 86 Leominster Road and features four loading docks, a drive-in door and 150 parking spaces. Harrison Klein of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, which will retain occupancy of a portion of the building, in the transaction. Alan Ringuette of The Stubblebine Co. represented the buyer, which will occupy the remainder. Both parties requested anonymity.