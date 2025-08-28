Thursday, August 28, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsHealthcareNew YorkNortheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.2M Sale of Medical Office Building in The Bronx

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.2 million sale of a 14,110-square-foot medical office building in The Bronx. The facility at 1615 Eastchester Road has been leased to DaVita Dialysis, which has more than four years remaining on its current deal, since 1995. Daniel Chumbley, Sean Sharko and Austin Weisenbeck of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a family office, in the transaction and procured the buyer, a New York-based investment group. Both parties requested anonymity.

You may also like

CBRE Negotiates $70M Sale of 27-Story Office Tower...

JLL Negotiates $34.9M Sale of Waterfront Retail Center...

Platinum CRE Brokers $3.5M Sale of Retail Building...

Friedman Real Estate Arranges Auction Sale of 640,000...

Kiser Group Brokers $33.9M Sale of Avondale Luxury...

MetroNational Buys 442,042 SF Former Marathon Oil Headquarters...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 222,192 SF Office Building...

Citadel Partners Arranges Sales of Three Flex Buildings...

Urby Breaks Ground on 345-Unit Multifamily Project in...