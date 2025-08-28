Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.2M Sale of Medical Office Building in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.2 million sale of a 14,110-square-foot medical office building in The Bronx. The facility at 1615 Eastchester Road has been leased to DaVita Dialysis, which has more than four years remaining on its current deal, since 1995. Daniel Chumbley, Sean Sharko and Austin Weisenbeck of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a family office, in the transaction and procured the buyer, a New York-based investment group. Both parties requested anonymity.