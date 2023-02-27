REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.2M Sale of Multifamily Building in Niles, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

NILES, MICH. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.2 million sale of Village West in Niles, a city in Southwest Michigan. The 54-unit apartment building is located at 746 Colony Court. Renovations made to the property in 2020 and 2021 included a new roof, windows and gutters, as well as upgraded electrical and HVAC systems. Aaron Kuroiwa, Jack Friskney and Austin Meeker of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company that plans on using proceeds from the sale and a 1031 exchange to buy another multifamily asset in Indiana or Florida. The Marcus & Millichap trio also represented the buyer, a limited liability company that secured agency financing with five years of interest-only payments.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  