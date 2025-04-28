Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.2M Sale of Office, Retail Building in Queens

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.2 million sale of a 3,360-square-foot office and retail building in the Astoria area of Queens. The two-story building at 30-23 30th Ave. comprises five retail spaces and two office suites. Matt Fotis, Lazarus Apostolidis and Hunter Barocas of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. Fotis and Apostolidis also procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity. Steve Filippo with Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged acquisition financing for the deal.