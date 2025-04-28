Monday, April 28, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsNew YorkNortheastOfficeRetail

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.2M Sale of Office, Retail Building in Queens

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.2 million sale of a 3,360-square-foot office and retail building in the Astoria area of Queens. The two-story building at 30-23 30th Ave. comprises five retail spaces and two office suites. Matt Fotis, Lazarus Apostolidis and Hunter Barocas of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. Fotis and Apostolidis also procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity. Steve Filippo with Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged acquisition financing for the deal.

You may also like

29th Street Capital, Willton Investment Acquire 311-Unit Multifamily...

Chozick Realty Negotiates $8.5M Sale of Apartment Building...

Nationwide Mortgage Bankers Signs 28,552 SF Office Lease...

Atlanta Property Group Buys 173,000 SF Distribution Center...

Berkadia Provides $18.4M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Community...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges 33,827 SF Office Lease...

Dwight Mortgage Provides $48M Construction Loan for Multifamily...

ALMQUIST to Open 20,000 SF Culinary Food Hall...

Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Brokers Sale of...