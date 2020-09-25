Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.2M Sale of State of Illinois-Occupied Office Building

CHICAGO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 31,120-square-foot office building occupied by the State of Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) for $4.2 million. The property is located at 915 E. 63rd St. in Chicago. IDHS has operated at the location for 27 years. Adrian Mendoza, Austin Weisenbeck and Sean Sharko of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a fund manager. The team also secured the buyer, a private investor.