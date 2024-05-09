Thursday, May 9, 2024
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.2M Sale of Walgreens-Occupied Property in Machesney Park, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

MACHESNEY PARK, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.2 million sale of a 14,490-square-foot retail property net leased to Walgreens in Machesney Park, just north of Rockford. Constructed in 2008, the building is located at 1680 W. Lane Road. Joe Sparano, Dan Yozwiak and Darpan Patel of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. Steven Weinstock of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the transaction. The asset sold to a local buyer completing a 1031 exchange.

