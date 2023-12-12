Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Windy Hill West is a retail center located at 1995 Windy Hill Road in Marietta, Ga.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.2M Sale of Windy Hill West Retail Center in Marietta, Georgia

by John Nelson

MARIETTA, GA. — Zach Taylor and Eric Abbott of Marcus & Millichap’s Atlanta office have brokered the $4.2 million sale of Windy Hill West, a retail center located at 1995 Windy Hill Road in Marietta, a northern suburb of Atlanta. A private investor based in Atlanta purchased the center. The buyer and seller were not disclosed. Windy Hill West is situated near Dobbins Air Force Base, Cumberland Mall, The Battery and Truist Park, home ballpark of the Atlanta Braves.

“This deal closed all-cash above our list price to a private investor local to Atlanta,” says Taylor, senior managing director of investments at Marcus & Millichap. “Demand for quality unanchored retail centers remains at an all-time high, albeit in a challenging capital markets environment.”

