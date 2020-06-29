REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.3M Purchase of Apartment Building in Los Angeles

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

LOS ANGELES — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the acquisition of a multifamily property located at 430 S. Union Ave. in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles. A private limited liability company acquired the building for $4.3 million, or $142,500 per unit.

Constructed in 1926, the building features 30 one-bedroom apartments. Rick Raymundo of Marcus & Millichap Los Angeles represented the buyer, while the Kinyan Realty represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.

