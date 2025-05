PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.3 million sale of an 11,266-square-foot retail building in the Northern New Jersey community of Parsippany that is net leased to BrightPath Childcare Center. The building was constructed on a 1.7-acre site in 2014. Alan Cafiero, David Cafiero and John Moroz of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. The trio, along with Brent Hyldahl of Marcus & Millichap, also procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.