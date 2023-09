INDIANAPOLIS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 12,268-square-foot retail property occupied by CVS in Indianapolis for $4.3 million. Constructed in 1996 and renovated in 2010, the net-leased building is located at 8935 E. 21st St. CVS’s current lease runs through 2036. Mitch Grant and Nicholas Kanich of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a limited liability company completing a 1031 exchange.