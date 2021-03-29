Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.3M Sale of Medical Office Property in Phoenix

Arizona Digestive Health and Phoenix Endoscopy occupies the 11,760-square-foot medical office property at 349 E. Coronado Road in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of a two-tenant medical office building located at 349 E. Coronado Road in Phoenix. A limited liability company sold the property to a California-based buyer in a 1031 exchange for $4.3 million.

Arizona Digestive Health and Phoenix Endoscopy occupy the 11,760-square-foot asset, which was built in 2003 on 1.7 acres. The property is 60 percent medical office and 40 percent licensed surgery center.

Alan Laulainen, Chris Lind and Mark Ruble of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office represented the seller in the deal.