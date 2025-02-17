Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.3M Sale of Mixed-Use Property in DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.3 million sale of 6400 Georgia Ave. NW, a 13-suite mixed-used property located in Washington, D.C. Situated in the northwestern neighborhood of Brightwood, the property totals 20,680 square feet across two floors.

The first floor is fully leased with seven retail suites — including Subway and other long-term local businesses — that operate on a triple-net lease basis. The second floor features six office suites, all of which were vacant at the time of sale. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1952 and renovated in 2024 to include a new roof, sump pump and other building improvements.

Lorenzo Wooten and Jacob Krens of Marcus & Millichap’s D.C. office marketed the property on behalf of the family that owned the property. The buyer was not disclosed.