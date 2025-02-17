Monday, February 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The mixed-use property at 6400 Georgia Ave. in Washington, D.C., features retail space on the ground level and vacant offices on the second floor.
AcquisitionsDistrict of ColumbiaMixed-UseOfficeRestaurantRetailSoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.3M Sale of Mixed-Use Property in DC

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.3 million sale of 6400 Georgia Ave. NW, a 13-suite mixed-used property located in Washington, D.C. Situated in the northwestern neighborhood of Brightwood, the property totals 20,680 square feet across two floors.

The first floor is fully leased with seven retail suites — including Subway and other long-term local businesses — that operate on a triple-net lease basis. The second floor features six office suites, all of which were vacant at the time of sale. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1952 and renovated in 2024 to include a new roof, sump pump and other building improvements.

Lorenzo Wooten and Jacob Krens of Marcus & Millichap’s D.C. office marketed the property on behalf of the family that owned the property. The buyer was not disclosed.

You may also like

Partnership Receives $61.5M in Refinancing for West Harbor...

MJW Investments Acquires Coventry Square Apartments in Upland,...

Pinnacle Brokers Sale of 1,378 SF Retail Building...

Laramar Group Acquires Apartment Complex in Suburban Chicago...

Coldwell Banker Commercial Arranges $11.5M Sale of Warehouse...

Quantum Negotiates $4.2M Sale of Retail Center in...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 34,078 SF...

Partnership Acquires Bank of America Plaza Office Tower...

Bradford Allen Buys Fort Lauderdale Office Complex for...