AIKEN, S.C. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.3 million sale of a single-tenant office building located in Aiken, about 20 miles east of Augusta, Ga. UPS Supply Chain Solutions occupies the 51,250-square-foot property, which is located at 2031 S. Centennial Ave. Ani Paulson of Marcus & Millichap’s Atlanta office represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Ben Yelm, the firm’s broker of record in the state, assisted in closing the sale.