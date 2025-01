WYCKOFF, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.3 million sale of a 10,912-square-foot retail center in Wyckoff, located near the New York-New Jersey border. Built in 1990 and renovated in 2020, the property at 403-411 Goffle Road is home to JAG-ONE Physical Therapy and several local service-oriented tenants. Alan Cafiero, David Cafiero and John Moroz of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.