Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.3M Sale of River Shore Apartments in South Bend, Indiana

SOUTH BEND, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.3 million sale of River Shore Apartments in South Bend. The 48-unit multifamily property was built in 1969 on 2.1 acres. Of the 48 units, 39 have been renovated and 44 are two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a dog park, car ports and small storage compartments. The asset is located one mile from Indiana University South Bend and Bethel College. Jack Friskney, Aaron Kuroiwa and Austin Meeker of Marcus & Millichap represented the South Bend-based seller and procured the Detroit-based buyer.