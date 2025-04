MAPLEWOOD, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.3 million sale of two retail buildings in Maplewood, located just outside of Newark. The two adjacent, freestanding buildings are leased to Dollar General and Sherwin-Williams and both recently underwent capital improvements. Alan Cafiero, David Cafiero and Dean Matuszewicz of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.