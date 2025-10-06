Monday, October 6, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The asset features 12 multifamily units and three commercial storefronts in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamilyRetail

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.4M Sale of Apartment, Retail Building in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.4 million sale of 2525 North Clark Street in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. Totaling 7,851 rentable square feet, the asset includes 12 multifamily units and three commercial storefronts anchored by Starbucks. Kyle Stengle of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller. Mitchell Kiven of Marcus & Millichap procured the buyer, The Shiner Group, a Wilmette, Ill.-based developer and investor. The buyer plans to keep the current retailers in place and make targeted improvements to the apartment units for continued rent growth.

You may also like

SRS Negotiates $10.4M Sale of Retail Property in...

SVN Summit Negotiates $2.7M Sale of Two-Building Industrial...

JLL Brokers $54.3M Sale of Multifamily Development Site...

NAI Emory Hill Buys 46-Acre Industrial Development Site...

Philadelphia Suburbs Draw Fresh Retail Blood

Grocery Anchors Continue to Fuel Louisville’s Retail Market

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 373-Unit Apartment...

Colliers Negotiates Sale of 178,495 SF Office Building...

Speed Fab-Crete Completes 41,688 SF Honda Dealership in...