Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.4M Sale of Apartment, Retail Building in Chicago

CHICAGO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.4 million sale of 2525 North Clark Street in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. Totaling 7,851 rentable square feet, the asset includes 12 multifamily units and three commercial storefronts anchored by Starbucks. Kyle Stengle of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller. Mitchell Kiven of Marcus & Millichap procured the buyer, The Shiner Group, a Wilmette, Ill.-based developer and investor. The buyer plans to keep the current retailers in place and make targeted improvements to the apartment units for continued rent growth.