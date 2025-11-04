Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The property spans 4.1 acres along Columbus Street.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestRetail

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.4M Sale of Retail Center in Ottawa, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

OTTAWA, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.4 million sale of a 10-suite, two-building retail center in Ottawa. Aldi shadow-anchors the property, which is home to Dollar Tree, Sherwin-Williams, Athletico Physical Therapy, Hibbett Sports and World Finance Corp. Adrian Mendoza, Sean Sharko and Austin Weisenbeck of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private Chicagoland investment group. Sharko and Weisenbeck, along with the brokerage’s Phoebe Klein, represented the buyer, a private 1031 exchange investor based in New York.

The sale closed at 99.4 percent of the list price, achieving the highest price per square foot for a shopping center in Ottawa in the past five years, according to Mendoza. The property also included a half-acre parcel of developable land suited for a single-tenant drive-thru.

You may also like

Menashe Properties Acquires 31-Story Office Tower in Chicago

JLL Arranges $50M Refinancing for Multifamily Property in...

Brennan Investment Group Buys 80,000 SF Industrial Building...

NAI Wisinski of West Michigan Relocates Kalamazoo Office...

IKEA to Open 110,000 SF Store in Chantilly,...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.1M Sale of Industrial...

Vellix Adventure Opens 20,000 SF Trampoline Park in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $18.5M Sale of Northern...

Amorosa Cos. Purchases 119-Unit Apartment Complex in Los...