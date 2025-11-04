Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.4M Sale of Retail Center in Ottawa, Illinois

OTTAWA, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.4 million sale of a 10-suite, two-building retail center in Ottawa. Aldi shadow-anchors the property, which is home to Dollar Tree, Sherwin-Williams, Athletico Physical Therapy, Hibbett Sports and World Finance Corp. Adrian Mendoza, Sean Sharko and Austin Weisenbeck of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private Chicagoland investment group. Sharko and Weisenbeck, along with the brokerage’s Phoebe Klein, represented the buyer, a private 1031 exchange investor based in New York.

The sale closed at 99.4 percent of the list price, achieving the highest price per square foot for a shopping center in Ottawa in the past five years, according to Mendoza. The property also included a half-acre parcel of developable land suited for a single-tenant drive-thru.