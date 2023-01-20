REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.4M Sale of Super 8 Motel in Gulfport, Mississippi

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Mississippi, Southeast

The hotel, which underwent renovations in 2021, totals 95 rooms.

GULFPORT, MISS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.4 million sale of a Super 8 Motel located in Gulfport along the Gulf of Mexico. Comprising 95 rooms, the property underwent a $1 million renovation in 2021, including installation of a new roof and air conditioning units in 75 rooms, interior and exterior painting and new signage. Ahmed Kabani, Lucas Mondino and Suraj Dalal of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an entity doing business as NH Hotel LLC, in the transaction. The team also secured and represented the buyer, Shreeji Hotels LLC, an individual trust. William Davis, Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Mississippi, assisted in closing the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  