Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.4M Sale of Super 8 Motel in Gulfport, Mississippi

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Mississippi, Southeast

The hotel, which underwent renovations in 2021, totals 95 rooms.

GULFPORT, MISS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.4 million sale of a Super 8 Motel located in Gulfport along the Gulf of Mexico. Comprising 95 rooms, the property underwent a $1 million renovation in 2021, including installation of a new roof and air conditioning units in 75 rooms, interior and exterior painting and new signage. Ahmed Kabani, Lucas Mondino and Suraj Dalal of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an entity doing business as NH Hotel LLC, in the transaction. The team also secured and represented the buyer, Shreeji Hotels LLC, an individual trust. William Davis, Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Mississippi, assisted in closing the transaction.