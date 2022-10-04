Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.4M Sale of Two-Building Multifamily Portfolio in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a two-building multifamily portfolio in St. Paul for $4.4 million. The properties total 40 units and are located along Grand Avenue within the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood. Originally constructed in 1925 and 1926, the buildings were fully leased at the time of sale. Abe Roberts of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller and the buyer, a local investor.