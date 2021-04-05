REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.5M Sale of Apartment Building in The Bronx

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.5 million sale of a 42-unit apartment building located at 653 Cauldwell Ave. in The Bronx. The sales price equates to roughly $107,000 per unit. Michael Fusco, Seth Glasser, Joe Koicim, Peter Von Der Ahe and Bryan Jimenez of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and the buyer, both of which were private individual investors, in the transaction. John Krueger, regional manager of the firm’s Manhattan office, also assisted in closing the deal.

