LAKELAND, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.5 million sale of a single-tenant retail property located at 5010 Florida Ave. S in Lakeland. CVS/pharmacy occupies the building, which comprises 12,738 square feet. Ronnie Issenberg and Ricardo Esteves of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a Florida-based private investor, in the transaction. The seller was not disclosed.